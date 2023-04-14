Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
