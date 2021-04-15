Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
