Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.