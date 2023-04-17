Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…