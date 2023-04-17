Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.