Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
