Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
