The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We w…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…