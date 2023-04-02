Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …