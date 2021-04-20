Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. T…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low ar…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 de…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…