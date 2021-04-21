Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.