Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
