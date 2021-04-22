 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

