Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We w…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. T…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low ar…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…