Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.