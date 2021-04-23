 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

