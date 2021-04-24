Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
