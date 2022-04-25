Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's for…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area…