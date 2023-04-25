Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.