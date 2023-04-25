Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
