 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics