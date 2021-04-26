It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 d…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We w…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low ar…