Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.