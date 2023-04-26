Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
