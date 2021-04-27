Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.