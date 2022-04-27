Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
