Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.