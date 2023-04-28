Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
