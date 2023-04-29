Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
