Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

