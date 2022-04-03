Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.