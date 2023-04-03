Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
