Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

