Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
