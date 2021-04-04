Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
