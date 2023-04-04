Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
