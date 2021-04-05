Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 de…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain showe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures i…