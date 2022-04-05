It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
