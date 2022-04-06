Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.