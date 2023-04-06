Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
