Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Part…