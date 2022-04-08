Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.