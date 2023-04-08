Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
