Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.