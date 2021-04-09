 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

