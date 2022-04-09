Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see th…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky M…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Rai…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a h…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…