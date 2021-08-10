The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
