The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
