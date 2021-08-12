The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …