The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot…