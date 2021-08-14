The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
