Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.