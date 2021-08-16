 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics