Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Peri…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast br…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area …