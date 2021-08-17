Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
