Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.