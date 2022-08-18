Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
